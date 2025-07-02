Red Sox Made Significant Change After Awful West Coast Trip, Alex Cora Says
Everything changed for the 2025 Boston Red Sox as they were boarding a plane to the West Coast on Jun. 15, but they're now trying to steer back on course.
The Red Sox pulled superstar Rafael Devers off that plane, as he'd just been traded to the San Francisco Giants. They then went out west for nine games, including three against those same Giants, and went 3-6, which put a huge dent in their playoff hopes.
Boston's offense was putrid out west, especially in the three-game sweep against the Los Angeles Angels to close out the trip. And that apparently resulted in at least one significant change to the Red Sox's routine upon their return to Fenway Park.
On Wednesday, manager Alex Cora explained that the team was experimenting with a one-on-one approach to their pregame hitters' meetings, rather than conducting them as as group.
“Communication-wise, we changed a few things meeting-wise,” Cora said, per Sean McAdam of MassLive. “It’s more one-on-one now that it was 10 days ago. We have the big meeting the first day of the series, but after that, (the coaches) grab (the players) one-on-one.
“I think it brings accountability. When you sit down with the hitting coach and they ask you about the stuff of the pitcher (you’re about to face) you’d better know. Sometimes when you sit as a group, you can hide... I think it helps the kids, to sit one-on-one with them and explain to them a few things.”
Cora also explained that the group meetings had been a staple of the team's championship during his first year in 2018, but because this team is so much younger, the individualized approach made more sense.
“It’s evolved,” he said, per McAdam. “We went from a mature, veteran team in ‘18 to a lot of young players now. It makes sense. Hopefully in time, we get back to sharing ideas and talking about it. I think at the end of the day, those meetings have to player driven, if you’re going to get together as a group - not coach driven.
“I think we recognize who we have and this is the way it should be.”
One-on-one meetings certainly seemed to help the Red Sox in their 13-6 victory over the Cincinnati Reds on Monday. They're looking to take both games of the de facto doubleheader on Wednesday and re-establish some momentum as an offense.