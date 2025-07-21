Red Sox Made ‘Strong Run’ To Sign Ex-Yankees All-Star
The Boston Red Sox clearly don’t look like they are done adding to the organization.
The upcoming trade deadline is the most obvious way to do so, but it sounds like Boston tried to make another move as well. MassLive.com’s Chris Cotillo shared that Boston made a “strong run” at signing former All-Star David Robertson.
"With less than two weeks before the trade deadline, the Red Sox turned toward the free agent market in an effort to fortify their bullpen — and lost out," Cotillo said. "Boston made a strong run at veteran reliever David Robertson but he agreed to re-join the Phillies on Sunday, according to USA Today’s Bob Nightengale. Per Nightengale, the Red Sox were one of nine teams to scout Robertson during a throwing session in Providence (where he lives) Saturday and even sent chief baseball officer Craig Breslow and assistant GM Eddie Romero to see Robertson throw."
Robertson would've been a good pickup. He's a 16-year big league veteran and former All-Star as a member of the New York Yankees. Last year, he had a 3.00 ERA in 68 games with the Texas Rangers. Boston missed out with Robertson signing with the Philadelphia Phillies,
The Red Sox took down the Chicago Cubs on Sunday and are trending in the right direction and every contender could always use more solid bullpen help. Robertson would've been a good pickup and at a discount, but if the Red Sox want to add another piece, they will likely have to do so through the trade market.
More MLB: Red Sox Duo Have Changed Boston’s Deadline Priority