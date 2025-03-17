Red Sox Make 3 More Cuts With Roster Crunch Heating Up
The Boston Red Sox have already started to trim down the roster ahead of Opening Day but there's a lot more work to do.
Boston made three cuts early on Monday including right-handed pitcher Austin Adams, right-handed pitcher, Isaiah Campbell, and right-handed pitcher Noah Davis, according to MassLive.com's Chris Cotillo.
"Three roster cuts for the Red Sox who are now down to 52 players in major league camp: Austin Adams, Isaiah Campbell, and Noah Davis re-assigned to minor league camp," Cotillo said.
Boston is going to need to get the roster down to 26 players ahead of Opening Day. We are just under two weeks away from the March 27th opener so obviously there is a lot of work left to do. None of the three are the most shocking decisions in the world. As things have heated up around the team in recent weeks, none of the trio have been heavily rumored to land roster spots.
We are going to start seeing the team making big decisions in the near future. The biggest questions surely will involve the "Big 3" prospects of Marcelo Mayer, Kristian Campbell, and Roman Anthony and then the ramifications of those decisions will have an impact on the third base and second base starting jobs when Opening Day gets here.
All in all, there are a lot of decisions to make and this is just the beginning of the Red Sox cutting ties with players in camp. Don't be shocked if we start to see a lot more cuts like this over the next week.
