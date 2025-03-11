Red Sox Make Brayan Bello Decision Ahead Of 2025 Opening Day Roster Cutdown
The Boston Red Sox have known for a couple weeks that starting pitcher Brayan Bello would be a long shot for the Opening Day roster.
Bello, the Red Sox's Opening Day starter last year, is entering the second season of a six-year, $55 million extension. The 25-year-old is still expected to be a huge part of the rotation both now and in the future, but shoulder soreness has delayed his season from getting off on the right foot.
On Tuesday, Boston made official what most had already expected: Bello won't be ready to go by the time the Red Sox open their season on Mar. 27.
Boston manager Alex Cora told reporters Tuesday that Bello would begin the season on the injured list, but was expected to return at some point in April.
“He’s behind, so he’s not going to be with us for Opening Day," Cora said, per Mac Cerullo of the Boston Herald. "Just doesn’t make sense with where he’s at to push him, like rush everything and then something major happens. He’s throwing a live BP tomorrow, he’s going to be part of it but he’s behind, so we’ll take care of that.”
Last season, Bello had a 4.49 ERA across 30 starts, posting a 14-8 record. He's struggled to pile up strikeouts and his sinker has been hit hard throughout his career thus far, but he finished last season strong and showed enough progress that the Red Sox are still excited about his growth potential in 2025.
Now, the question becomes who will take over the fifth slot in the Boston rotation behind Garrett Crochet, Walker Buehler, Tanner Houck, and Lucas Giolito. The two main competitors, Quinn Priester and Richard Fitts, both spent the majority of last season at Triple-A but have had strong spring showings to this point.
The sooner the Red Sox can get Bello back, the better. But the injury fortunately doesn't seem to be too serious, and the silver lining may be the chance to get an early look at a young, unproven arm that could push for innings later in the season.
