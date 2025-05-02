Red Sox Make Definitive Statement On Roman Anthony
Roman Anthony hasn't played a single game for the Boston Red Sox at the big league level yet but there still has been some wild speculation about what his role could be.
Anthony is the top prospect in baseball -- and the youngest player in Triple-A right now. He's been developing in the outfielder over the last few year since being taken in the second round of the 2022 Major League Baseball June Amateur Draft out of high school by Boston. Clearly, he's doing a good job and is right on the doorstep.
But, to this point, he has only seen time in the outfield in his professional career. This didn't stop some from wildly speculating that a move to first base could be in the cards. Triston Casas has gotten the short end of the stick this season and has been the center of move negative chatter than he deserves. This is part of what led to the Anthony speculation.
He clearly isn't moving anywhere, though. Chief baseball officer Craig Breslow shut down the idea recently while speaking to the Boston Globe's Alex Speier.
"I think just given (Anthony’s) age, there’s still an opportunity for him to develop in the outfield," Breslow said as transcribed by Speier. "Until you feel like that’s in a place where there isn’t just a massive opportunity cost to taking reps away, that’s where he should be focused,” said Breslow. “And also, I think obviously, at some point he’s going to be impacting our major league team, and to throw another variable into the mix probably doesn’t make a ton of sense when that transition in and of itself can be difficult at times.
"So, try to simplify, try to keep him where he’s comfortable. And if that’s a conversation we need to have 10 years from now, then great."
Whenever his big league debut comes, it will be in the outfield.
More MLB: Red Sox Ex-All-Star Reveals Why He Didn't Cut Ties With Boston