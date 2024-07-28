Red Sox Make Slew Of Notable Moves To Create Room For Trade Deadline Acquisitions
The Boston Red Sox have not waited around to improve their roster with the trade deadline looming on July 30.
While Red Sox chief baseball officer Craig Breslow has yet to make a big move in his first summer as leader of baseball operations, there has been plenty of movement.
After acquiring left-hander James Paxton and catcher Danny Jansen from the Los Angeles Dodgers and Toronto Blue Jays, respectively, Breslow made a waiver wire claim and then was forced to open up some roster spots.
The Red Sox have officially added Paxton and Jansen to the active roster, the team announced. Boston also claimed right-handed reliever Yohan Ramírez off waivers from the Dodgers. To make room for the new additions, the Red Sox designated right-handed pitcher Chase Anderson and catcher Reese McGuire for assignment.
Paxton over Anderson and Jansen over McGuire is an okay start to deadline activity. Ramírez is an intriguing right-hander who will fill out the 40-man roster for now and could be a contributor to the big-league club at some point.
Ramírez has a 5.98 ERA with a 44-to-17 strikeout-to-walk ratio, .274 batting average against and a 1.44 WHIP in 43 2/3 innings between three teams this season.
He has a career 4.51 ERA in 139 appearances since making his big-league debut in 2020. None of the 29-year-old's underlying metrics stick out much but Boston clearly believes he could get back closer to his 4.38 expected ERA under their pitching development system.
Breslow has set a foundation but has until Tuesday at 6 p.m. ET to make a real splash. He's still in the market for an impact right-handed bat and relief help -- likely also from the right side.
