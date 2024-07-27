Inside The Red Sox

Grandson Of Red Sox Hall Of Famer Made Available; Should Boston Pursue Outfielder?

Boston could use some help but his fit is tricky

July 1976; Cleveland, OH, USA; FILE PHOTO; Boston Red Sox left fielder Carl Yastrzemski in action during the 1976 season at Cleveland Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Malcolm Emmons-USA TODAY Sports
Could the Boston Red Sox shore up their lineup by adding a dynamic outfielder with Hall of Fame genes?

The grandson of one of the best players in Red Sox history reportedly has been made available ahead of the July 30 trade deadline due to a recent skid by the San Francisco Giants and could be on the move.

"The Giants, 2-5 since the All-Star break, have indicated to teams that they're willing to trade some of their veteran players," MLB Network's Jon Morosi reported Friday. "One possible scenario: They could move an outfielder, Michael Conforto or Mike Yastrzemski, to open up playing time for Luis Matos."

Yastrzemski is having the better season of the duo and would be a decent commodity as teams seek offensive firepower.

The 33-year-old is hitting .244 with 23 extra-base hits including eight home runs, 33 RBIs and a .749 OPS (116 OPS+) in 85 games for the Giants. The veteran is under team control through 2025 as well, so the Giants could receive a semi-notable package in return.

While it would be a great storyline to have a Yastrzemski donning a Red Sox uniform, it won't happen in 2024. Red Sox chief baseball officer Craig Breslow confirmed Friday what we've already known for months -- Boston will be focused on adding an impact right-handed bat.

Yastrzemski is a left-handed hitter and will not be joining the already boisterous group of lefties that includes Rafael Devers, Jarren Duran, Masataka Yoshida, Wilyer Abreu, Dom Smith, David Hamilton, Reese McGuire, and soon Triston Casas.

If Breslow adds a position player, they will 100% either be a right-hander or switch-hitter.

