Red Sox May Lose $55 Million Hurler For Opening Day: 'Getting Tight'
The Boston Red Sox's starting rotation entered Spring Training with a surplus of capable hurlers.
With Opening Day just a few weeks away at this point, that depth already is being tested. It has been reported that Kutter Crawford isn't going to be with the team on Opening Day. Brayan Bello has made progress recently, but it seems like he may not be with the team as well.
The Athletic's Jen McCaffrey gave an update on Bello's status on Sunday and shared that he's thrown a few bullpens, but his timeline to get ready for Opening Day is "getting tight" and he could miss a week or two once the regular season begins.
"Bello has thrown a few bullpens but no live BPs yet," McCaffrey said. "Typically pitchers throw at least two or three live BPs then at least two or three games, so his timeline for the start of the season is getting tight and it seems likely he misses the first week or two of the season."
Bello is going to be a big part of this Red Sox team in 2025. The 25-year-old struggled out of the gate last year, but turned it around in the second half of the season and was great down the stretch. The Red Sox signed Bellow to a six-year, $55 million deal ahead of the 2024 season because of the confidence they have in him.
He has all of the upside in the world and the Red Sox will need him at full strength if they want to reach their lofty goals. Working him back slowly so there's not a risk of further injury seems like the right call.
