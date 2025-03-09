Red Sox Updates: Where Things Stand With Boston Before Opening Day
It's a great year time to be a Boston Red Sox fan.
The last few years haven't been the greatest for the Red Sox, but they have been building to this moment. Boston avoided heavy spending in free agency and opted to give internal guys bigger opportunities. Now, the Red Sox have one of the best young cores in the league featuring guys like Rafael Devers, Jarren Duran, Ceddanne Rafaela, Brayan Bello, Tanner Houck, Triston Casas, and Wilyer Abreu, not including prospects on the way to the big leagues or guys added this offseason.
Boston played above expectations last year and finished the year with an 81-81 record and should be significantly better. The Red Sox have their core in place, three of the top prospects in baseball about to make their big league debuts likely in 2025, and added huge pieces like Garrett Crochet, Walker Buehler, and Alex Bregman.
Things are trending in the right direction, but there is still a lot of chatter about the team. So what's going on? Here's a look at the current state for the Red Sox.
What's going on in the infield?
This has been the biggest talking point of Spring Training. Casas will be at first base and Trevor Story will be at shortstop. From there, it's anyone's guess. Third base will be handled by either Devers or Bregman. If Devers has the spot, Bregman will likely play second base. If Bregman plays third, Devers will like DH and someone like Vaughn Grissom, Kristian Campbell, or David Hamilton will play second base. Devers hasn't appeared in any Spring Training games yet but will likely get into the action next week, which should turn the competition into high gear.
What's going on in the outfield?
Barring injuries, Duran and Rafaela are going to start in two of the three spots. The third spot likely will be held by Abreu a lot when healthy, but he dealt with an illness and his status for Opening Day is in question. If Abreu isn't ready, we could see someone like Campbell, Roman Anthony, Rob Refsndyer, or maybe even standout Spring Training slugger Trayce Thompson get a shot.
What about the starting rotation?
Crochet, Houck, and Buehler are all in a great place. Bello is unclear for Opening Day at this point after dealing with some soreness but has made progress. Kutter Crawford is dealing with a knee injury and it has been reported that he won't begin the season with Boston. Lucas Giolito is expected to get into Spring Training action soon. Richard Fitts is someone to look out for injuries plaguing the rotation.
What about the bullpen?
The bullpen was in a tough spot last year, but should be better this year. Garrett Whitlock is moving back to the bullpen. Aroldis Chapman was brought in along with guys like Adam Ottavino and Matt Moore. The closer battle is the biggest storyline here but there's no clear frontrunner.
