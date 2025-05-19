Red Sox May Send Two Fan-Favorites To Team Mexico For 2026 WBC
There's plenty of season left for the Boston Red Sox in 2025, but a growing portion of baseball fans are beginning to get psyched up for the 2026 World Baseball Classic.
The event was a smashing success in 2023, and bigger stars than ever are lining up to compete this time around. Team USA is setting the tone with the early commitments of Aaron Judge and Paul Skenes, and several other stars have already begun declaring their appearances as well.
Team Mexico was of particular interest last tournament, because it was the only team with multiple active Red Sox players on the roster. Then-Red Sox outfielder Alex Verdugo and current Red Sox outfielder Jarren Duran both played a role in helping Mexico get to the semifinals.
It would be little surprise to see Duran back on the squad in March after becoming an All-Star in the two years since the last WBC. But he may have a different Red Sox teammate joining him this time, one whom Red Sox fans are itching to see play in a Boston uniform for the first time.
According to a report from Shawn Spradling on X, Team Mexico general manager Rodrigo López said Monday that both Duran and Red Sox top shortstop prospect Marcelo Mayer have been in contact about representing Mexico in March.
Mayer and Duran are both California natives, but both have at least one parent born in Mexico--Duran's father, Octavio, and both of Mayer's parents, Enrique and Myriam.
Both players also soaked in the Red Sox's exhibition trip to Monterrey, Mexico before the regular season began and gave enthusiastic quotes about the meaning of playing in a country where some of their roots lie.
Duran and Mayer are both potentially massive additions for Team Mexico, who beat Team USA in pool play in 2023 and very nearly upset the eventual champions, Team Japan, in the semifinal round. It would be a pleasure for Red Sox fans to see them both play key roles this time around.
