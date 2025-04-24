Red Sox May Soon Cut Ties With 9-Year Veteran, Boston Area Native, Per Insider
It was an ugly evening at Fenway Park for the Boston Red Sox on Wednesday, and starting pitching was one of the primary culprits.
Left-hander Sean Newcomb has been an unexpected contributor for this Boston team so far, and not necessarily a positive one. He made the starting rotation out of spring training, beating out former top prospect Quinn Priester, and since then, he's been walking a tightrope seemingly every inning.
The Red Sox went 2-3 in Newcomb's first five starts, including an 8-5 loss to the Seattle Mariners on Wednesday. He's put up a 4.43 ERA through 22 1/3 innings, but his 1.925 WHIP suggests the damage should have been much worse. Then again, his 2.80 FIP and 27 strikeouts suggest he's been... not bad?
Whatever the case, Newcomb probably hasn't done enough to keep himself in the rotation with Lucas Giolito nearly ready to return. The question is what his fate will be with regards to the active roster.
On Thursday, Sean McAdam of MassLive pondered Newcomb's uncertain future with the team, acknowledging that his time in the rotation was probably over as soon as Giolito was back, but also that there is a strong possibility he could be designated for assignment.
"Brayan Bello is already back, and Lucas Giolito is next, with one more rehab start to go. What’s more, Hunter Dobbins has entered the mix with two strong spot starts and the promise of more when needed," McAdam wrote.
Newcomb is out of options, so the Red Sox cannot send him to the minor leagues. They'd have to pick another relief pitcher who does have options (Josh Winckowski and Brennan Bernardino are the most likely choices) and shift the Brockton, Mass. native Newcomb to the bullpen to keep him around.
“I’m obviously aware of all that,” Newcomb said, per McAdam. “I just want the ball. I’ll throw it in any kind of situation. I’ve got a bunch of experience in the pen and different things, so I’m just ready for whatever.”
How many more games does Newcomb have in his hometown team's uniform? The answer could be determined in a matter of days.
