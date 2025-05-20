Red Sox-Mets Clash Expected To Feature Return Of All-Star
The Boston Red Sox got back in the win column on Monday night against the New York Mets.
Boston got the much-needed win and now are expected to get a big piece back on Tuesday night as it looks for its second straight win. Boston's big-name free agent pickup Walker Buehler has been dealing with a shoulder injury that landed him on the Injured List. The expectation is that Buehler will get back on the mound for Boston on Tuesday night, as shared by ESPN.
"Right-hander Walker Buehler is expected to come off the 15-day injured list and join the Red Sox rotation for a start Tuesday, he said prior to Saturday's game at Fenway Park," ESPN shared. "The 30-year-old Buehler was placed on the IL on May 2 with bursitis in his pitching shoulder.
"I don't think if it was late in the year that we would necessarily have done the exact same things," Buehler said in the clubhouse before the game against the Atlanta Braves. "But just too early in the year to kind of try and push it."
Before going down with his injury, the two-time All-Star had a 4.28 ERA in six starts for Boston. That number is slighly skewed by two tough starts to kick off the season. Over his last four starts he pitched to a 2.59 ERA in 24 1/3 innings pitched.
Boston's rotation has struggled recently so the return of Buehler couldn't come at a better time.
More MLB: Good News For Red Sox After Kristian Campbell Scare