Red Sox, Mets Pull Off Surprising Trade Involving Player With 18 Home Runs
The Boston Red Sox made a surprising move on Monday afternoon.
The 2024 Major League Baseball trade deadline is behind us, but deals still can be made at the minor league level. Because of that, Boston made a trade on Monday with the New York Mets in which it is sending veteran utility man Eddy Alvarez to the New York Mets in exchange for cash considerations, according to Beyond the Monster's Chris Henrique.
"The Red Sox traded WooSox utilityman Eddy Alvarez to the Mets for cash considerations, per the transactions log," Henrique said. "In 114 games for the WooSox this season, he hit .247 with 18 homers and drove in 77 RBI with an .811 OPS."
Alvarez began his professional baseball career after signing with the Chicago White Sox in 2014. He spent six years in the minor leagues before making his big league debut in 2020 with the Miami Marlins. Overall, Alvarez has appeared in 50 games at the big league level across three seasons with the Marlins and Los Angeles Dodgers.
He signed a minor league deal with the Red Sox and appeared in 114 games with the Triple-A Worcester Red Sox this season before being traded to the Mets. Over that stretch, he slashed .247/.348/.463 with 18 home runs, 77 RBIs, 26 doubles, and 18 stolen bases.
It's unclear what his role will be in the Mets' organization, but hopefully a fresh start helps him out now after the trade.
