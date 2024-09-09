Beloved Red Sox Veteran Predicted As Player Who Won't Return In 2025
The Boston Red Sox's roster certainly will look different in 2025.
The 2024 Major League Baseball regular season will be complete in just a few weeks and then free agency will kick off afterward. Boston has some intriguing free agents who very well could interest opposing teams.
One player who will be a free agent is starting pitcher Nick Pivetta. It's unclear if he will be back, but FanSided's Zach Pressnell predicted that he will not be pitching for Boston in 2025.
"Nick Pivetta is another easy option for the Red Sox to move on from," Pressnell said. "Pivetta's not quite the layup that Rich Hill is, but it's almost a guarantee that he will end up in another uniform next season. There are a few different reasons for this.
"One, the starter is set to be a free agent, hitting the open market. In situations like this, Pivetta will likely go to the highest bidder rather than staying loyal to his former team. A team like the White Sox or somebody else at the bottom of the standings may be more inclined to overpay for Pivetta rather than letting him end up on the Red Sox again."
Pivetta joined the Red Sox in 2020 and has been with the club ever since. He has developed into a fan-favorite since joining Boston for his fiery antics on the mound and steady presence. He has been a solid pickup, but there's a chance that his days in Boston are numbered.
