Red Sox Might Delay Star Prospect's Promotion: 'No Sense In Rushing Him'
Who will be the starting second baseman for the Boston Red Sox on Opening Day?
The arrival of Alex Bregman to Boston has been a glorious one for every Red Sox player besides Rafael Devers, who, though he likely harbors nothing but respect for Bregman, has no interest in moving off of third base.
Many Red Sox fans were hoping that Devers would be open to DH so that Bregman and his 2024 Gold Gove could slot into third, leaving second base open for stud prospect Kristian Campbell.
While the Devers drama has seemingly made the above dream lineup less likely to happen by Opening Day, there’s also the possibility that Campbell isn’t as ready as many people assume he is, which would create another reason to play Bregman at second.
And as The Athletic’s Jen McCaffrey wrote about on Monday, there’s no reason to expedite Campbell’s debut in the majors, especially given Boston’s terrific depth in the middle infield.
“While Campbell’s bat took a major step forward last season, there’s no sense in rushing him to the majors if he’s not quite ready defensively,” McCaffrey wrote.
“I think he’ll be a good defender at second, but I’m sure the team wants to avoid putting him in a spot where the game gets too fast for him. That said, he played second over the weekend and looked good and there’s still plenty of time to get him ready for the season opener if they decide to promote him.”
“Second base has been a revolving door at the position for the Red Sox since Dustin Pedroia’s injury and I think they’d like Campbell to stick once he does arrive rather than bounce him back and forth to the minors.”
Campbell is sure to become a regular infielder for Boston in the near future, and the chatter coming out of Fort Myers is that the Red Sox are convinced he’s a star in the making.
Boston’s infield situation is difficult to sort through right now from the outside looking in, but it will all work itself out by the end of March.
