Red Sox Might Promote Pitcher From Rafael Devers Trade This Week: Insider
A lot of dots are starting to line up for Wednesday's series finale between the Boston Red Sox and Cleveland Guardians.
The Red Sox made the gutsy decision to release veteran starting pitcher Walker Buehler and turn over his old spot in the rotation to rookie Payton Tolle, which looked brilliant during Tolle's 5 1/3-inning, eight-strikeout debut on Friday.
However, as a first-year professional, Tolle isn't built up to start games on just four days' rest. The Red Sox are likely going to go with someone else for Wednesday's game, pushing Tolle to Friday against the Arizona Diamondbacks. But who will be that someone to take the ball on Wednesday?
Kyle Harrison looks like top contender to start Wednesday
On Monday, Christopher Smith of MassLive named left-handed pitcher Kyle Harrison, the biggest remaining piece from the Rafael Devers trade with the San Francisco Giants, as a top candidate, alongside a potential bullpen game, to make the start on Wednesday.
"Manager Alex Cora wouldn’t say whether Kyle Harrison, the lefty who the Red Sox acquired from the Giants in the Rafael Devers trade, is the leading candidate to start Wednesday vs. Cleveland," wrote Smith.
“There’s a lot of guys that we’re considering,” Cora said, per Smith.
If the Red Sox were to opt for a bullpen game, they'd still face the same two options on Sept. 10, when they once again would come upon Tolle's turn through the rotation after the rookie got only four days' rest.
"It might not be only a spot start for Harrison if the Red Sox do decide to call him up Wednesday. The Sox could keep him on the active roster to pitch Sept. 10 against the Athletics to again give Tolle an extra day," wrote Smith.
Harrison was scratched from his Sunday start in Triple-A, which certainly hinted that calling him up was an option. He's pitched to a 3.65 ERA in 11 starts for the Worcester Red Sox, striking out 48 batters in 49 1/3 innings.
The Red Sox seemingly love to leave these decisions until the last possible minute, or if you're more of a conspiracy enthusiast, perhaps they just want to keep their opponents in the dark about who they'll be facing until the final hours before a game.
