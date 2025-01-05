Red Sox Mock Trade: Could Triston Casas Bring $28 Million Star To Boston?
The Boston Red Sox are building something specal.
Boston is loaded with one of the best young cores in baseball and is just a piece or two away from being one of the top contenders in the American League. The Red Sox have what it takes to make another big move this offseason after bringing Walker Buehler and Garrett Crochet to town.
The Red Sox still have one of the best farm systems in baseball and plenty of money to spend. There is a lot that Boston could do and FanSided's Mark Ruelle made a list of three hypothetical blockbuster trade targets. One that they mentioned was Toronto Blue Jays superstar Vladimir Guerrero Jr.
"If you’re going blockbuster, this moves near the top of the list. The Red Sox have a glut of left-handed bats and Guerrero would fill a major void in the middle of their lineup. He is far from a plus first baseman defensively but Triston Casas is a work in progress there, as well. Casas would have to be part of the deal and the Jays would gladly take him, given that he is under team control for the next few years. The other pieces added to the trade are where it gets interesting.
"Guerrero is on a walk year so the Jays can’t ask for the world but they aren’t going to give him away either. The Sox could offer another major league talent like Wilyer Abreu, or perhaps they can offer an arm like Richard Fitts. They may have to sweeten the pot with another prospect, likely Marcelo Mayer. This one goes against the Red Sox's typical trade policy in that Guerrero is not signed long-term, but given their willingness to sign Soto to a long deal, the Red Sox may be able to get something worked out before the start of the year."
Toronto reportedly has had talks with Guerrero about a long-term extension. He will make roughly $28 million in 2025 in his final year before free agency. If the Blue Jays can't lock him up on a long-term deal, it wouldn't be too shocking to see some sort of trade rather than losing him for nothing.
Boston is in the division so a trade does seem extremely unlikely. But, the Red Sox could offer one of the most enticing packages. A deal centered around Casas and Mayer should get the Blue Jays to listen, but that is also far too much for Boston unless it knows that Guerrero will sign an extension.
Bringing Guerrero to Boston is a fun idea, but the Red Sox should be cautious. The New York Yankees brought Juan Soto to town last year and made a run to the World Series but lost him this offseason in free agency. Should the Red Sox try to make a move?
