Red Sox 'Monitoring' Twins Breakout Star As Possible Rotation Upgrade: Report
The trade winds are blowing fast and furious in Boston Red Sox circles on Wednesday.
Boston has an ace in Garrett Crochet, but they could absolutely use another high-end starting pitcher to key their playoff push in the second half of the season. And because they have a logjam of outfielders at the major league level, they could be willing to trade a controllable star like Jarren Duran or Wilyer Abreu to get one.
But who could the Red Sox currently be after? One baseball insider reported Wednesday that there's already one name on their wish list.
During an appearance on MLB Central, Jon Morosi of MLB Network reported that the Red Sox were showing interest in Minnesota Twins starting pitcher Joe Ryan, who is enjoying a breakout season in 2025 with a 2.76 ERA through his first 18 appearances.
"The man that the Red Sox and several teams in the major leagues are monitoring at least right now: Joe Ryan of the Minnesota Twins," Morosi said. "I think he's one of the best starting pitchers in the American League, and he's only getting better.
"There is a spot now in this rotation for one more impact arm, and the Red Sox have some controllable pieces to move in the minor leagues and potentially at the major league level too. Who could that be? Well ,how about Jarren Duran?"
Ryan, 29, was very solid in 2024 as well, with a 3.60 ERA and 0.99 WHIP in 23 starts. But he's dropped his opponents' batting average by 24 points this year (.217 to .193) and ranks third among qualified starters in WHIP this season at 0.89 (behind only Tarik Skubal and Zack Wheeler).
Morosi was also quick to note in the show's aftermath that a deal sending Ryan to the Red Sox was far from imminent.
"Context on the Joe Ryan trade possibility, which we discussed today on (MLB Network): For the Twins to move him, they will need to be (a) out of the AL postseason picture and (b) completely overwhelmed by an offer," Morosi wrote.
"Difficult threshold to meet. Ryan set to be a (free agent) after '27".
It's the time of year where every team is checking in on a vast swath of players, but Ryan fits just about everything the Red Sox value in a pitcher (strikeouts, years of control, etc.). It wouldn't be shocking to see a blockbuster in which he gets flipped for Duran or Abreu, plus prospects.