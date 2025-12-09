Red Sox Reportedly Discussing Names In Potential Diamondbacks Blockbuster

There aren't many position players who could conceivably be traded this winter that would be classified as true difference-makers. Arizona Diamondbacks second baseman Ketel Marte is at the top of that list.

Coming off back-to-back All-Star appearances and Silver Slugger Awards and with five years left on his contract, it's a wonder that Marte would even remotely consider trading Marte. But he's 32, so there's a chance his athleticism could begin diminishing soon if it hasn't already, and there were some notable off-field character concerns that surfaced with the D-backs star this year.

Still, Marte would fit the Boston Red Sox like a glove, and the Boston front office appears to agree with that notion.

If you like our content, choose Sports Illustrated as a preferred source on Google.

Red Sox making progress on possible Marte trade?

On Monday, Chris Cotillo and Sean McAdam of MassLive reported that while nothing was close, the Red Sox and Diamondbacks were discussing the specifics of a potential Marte trade, while the insiders also noted Boston has several other irons in the fire.

"While discussions are still at an early stage, the Red Sox and Diamondbacks have had trade talks centered on infielder Ketel Marte, an industry source confirmed at the Winter Meetings on Monday," wrote Cotillo and McAdam.

"To date, the talks have included some exchanges of names by the two teams with Arizona intent on acquiring controllable starting pitching, preferably with some major league experience. ...The source cautioned that no deal is close and estimated that the Red Sox are, at the same time, conducting trade talks with “three or four other” teams in an effort to improve their roster."

If any team is perfectly positioned to trade for Marte, it's Boston. That doesn't guarantee a thing, but the Diamondbacks want starting pitching, the Red Sox have as much high-end depth spanning the majors to High-A as anyone in the sport.

Plus, the Red Sox are probably expecting to cut bait with either Jarren Duran or Wilyer Abreu, and either would become the D-backs' second-best outfielder instantly.

The fact that Arizona is at least listening is a positive sign for the Red Sox, who could likely fit Marte's salary under their budget and still add one marquee bat in free agency. But there's a long way to go before Sox fans can start buying their Marte jerseys.

More MLB: Red Sox Make World Baseball Classic Announcement On Roman Anthony, Garrett Crochet