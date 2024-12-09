Red Sox More Open Than Expected To Dumping Phenom In Blockbuster Swap
The next few days are going to be very interesting for Boston Red Sox fans.
Boston has been looking to add top-tier talent but missed out on the Juan Soto sweepstakes. The Red Sox made it far along in the process, but Steve Cohen and the New York Mets' wallet was just too big to compete with at the end of the day.
Now, the Red Sox need to look in other directions to add to the organization. The Winter Meetings are here now and so really at any second there could be free-agent moves made or even trades.
Because the Red Sox missed out on Soto, they surely will be at the center of a lot of the chatter at Winter Meetings throughout the week because Boston clearly has money to spend and is looking to add to the organization.
One of the most talked about players of the week surely will be Chicago White Sox All-Star Garrett Crochet. His future very much is up in the air and it seems like he will be traded. MLB Network's Jon Morosi suggested that the Red Sox may be open to listening on Marcelo Mayer in a possible trade package.
"They are one player away from jumping right into this conversation," Morosi said. "They've got at the high-end of their prospect group a shortstop in Marcelo Mayer who I am told they are more willing to listen on and include in this deal than was originally thought. If Mayer becomes a part of the conversation, then you can construct a deal that makes sense I think for both sides."
Mayer currently is the Red Sox's No. 2-ranked prospect just behind outfielder Roman Anthony. He has seemed like he was going to be the shortstop of the future, but could he actually be moved instead?
