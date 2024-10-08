Red Sox Named As Free Agency Fit For Padres Former All-Star MVP By Insider
Though the Boston Red Sox are widely expected to go after a right-handed bat this winter, there's no telling what position they might target.
The Red Sox's lineup imbalance was obvious throughout the 2024 season, as the team consistently raked against right-handed pitchers and got shut down by lefties. And while the Red Sox front office pledged to be buyers at the trade deadline, the best righty bat they could find was backup catcher Danny Jansen.
Jansen could be on his way out of town in free agency, but the Red Sox likely do still need one more catcher. That could lead to a reunion with Jansen, or any number of other veteran options, as the Red Sox await the arrival of top catching prospect Kyle Teel.
One of those options stands out as intriguing as a fixer-upper candidate.
San Diego Padres backstop Elías Díaz, formerly the 2023 All-Star Game Most Valuable Player as a member of the Colorado Rockies, will hit free agency after a disappointing finish to his 2024 season. Chris Cotillo of MassLive named Díaz as one of the veteran catchers the Red Sox would likely target this winter.
"Veteran free agents on the board include... Elias Díaz," Cotillo said. "It makes a lot of sense for the Red Sox to sign someone in that mold, especially if Teel begins the year at Triple-A. They’ll need to restock the cupboard at Worcester regardless."
Díaz, 33, got off to a strong start this season before fading at the worst possible time--right before the trade deadline. A lingering calf injury derailed his production and scared teams off that might have been interested in acquiring him, leading the Rockies to dump him on waivers, where the Padres eventually scooped him up.
It's of no matter to the Red Sox at this point, but the Rockies messed up badly by not trading Díaz at any point, particularly last year. His stock was at an all-time high following the All-Star Game and Colorado was going nowhere, but they held onto him for reasons unknown.
Now, the Rockies' loss could end up becoming the Red Sox's gain. Díaz should be cheap to sign this winter, and a high-offense environment like Fenway Park could help rejuvenate his bat. But it remains to be seen whether Boston will pursue any veteran catchers.
