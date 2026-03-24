Red Sox Rotation Has Shot at Rare 24-Year Team History

The Boston Red Sox are entering the 2026 Major League Baseball season with arguably the best starting rotation on paper.

Boston's rotation to kick off the season is going to feature Garrett Crochet, Sonny Gray, Connelly Early, Brayan Bello and Ranger Suárez. Early pitched so well throughout Spring Training that he made the big league roster out of camp in an unlikely move. Both Bello and Suárez are slightly behind after pitching in the World Baseball Classic. Johan Oviedo pitched well throughout Spring Training, but Early simply pitched better. Oviedo's starting the season coming out of Boston's bullpen, at least the first time through the rotation.

This just shows how much talent there is here. And it doesn't even include Payton Tolle, Kutter Crawford and Patrick Sandoval, who all will contribute at some point. To sum up, Boston's pitching is stacked. So much so that ESPN's David Schoenfield's bold prediction for Boston was that the club will lead the American League in team ERA for the first time since 2002.

The Red Sox's starting rotation is going to be very good

Feb 26, 2026; Fort Myers, Florida, USA; Boston Red Sox pitcher Garrett Crochet (35) throws a pitch in the first inning against the Tampa Bay Rays at JetBlue Park at Fenway South. Mandatory Credit: Jim Rassol-Imagn Images | Jim Rassol-Imagn Images

"One (realistic) bold prediction: The last time the Red Sox had the lowest rotation ERA in the American League was 2002, during the peak Pedro Martinez days, when Derek Lowe also had a career year with 21 wins and a 2.58 ERA," Schoenfield wrote. "With Crochet leading a new-look rotation that includes Ranger Suarez, Sonny Gray and Johan Oviedo, the Red Sox post the top rotation ERA in the AL for the first time in 24 years."

Now, of course an insider's prediction doesn't necessarily mean that Boston is going to accomplish the feat. But it does show how Boston is being viewed across the league heading into the new season. Boston made a specific effort to add pitching throughout the offseason after the rotation was hit left and right with injuries in 2025.

Plus, it's not so far-fetched. Crochet had a 2.59 ERA in 32 starts in 2025. Bello had a 3.35 ERA in 29 appearances. Early had a 2.33 ERA in four starts. Suárez had a 3.20 ERA in 26 starts for the Philadelphia Phillies. Gray had a 4.28 ERA in 32 starts. If these five could simply put up these numbers in 2026 that would be enough.

By the time the Red Sox limped to the playoffs, Crochet and Bello were healthy, but they were the only two starters from the beginning of the season to make it through the entire campaign. Early, who was not on the big league radar to kick off the season, ended up making a playoff start as a result. Boston entered the offseason and added Gray, Suárez and Oviedo. Boston hasn't traded either Crawford or Sandoval, despite the significant depth. Early and Tolle were both in trade rumors as well, but Boston held onto them as well. Clearly, the Red Sox want as much pitching as possible and the league is taking notice.