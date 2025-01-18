Red Sox Named 'Biggest Threat' To Swing Trade For Blue Jays' Vladimir Guerrero Jr.
Every so often, a player becomes available via trade with the capability to flip Major League Baseball on its ear. And the Toronto Blue Jays could have one of those players.
First baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr., a four-time All-Star and former Most Valuable Player runner-up, is entering his contract year with the Blue Jays. So far, Toronto has been unable to work out an extension for the 25-year-old superstar, and after a last-place finish, they don't have a ton of leverage.
At some point, there may come a time when the Blue Jays have to admit defeat on a Guerrero extension and trade him rather than lose him for nothing in free agency. And if that happens, the Boston Red Sox could be waiting to jump the line to acquire him.
The Red Sox are short one right-handed bat, and Guerrero is one of the best in the sport. Though they could wait and take their chances to sign him in free agency, the American League is so wide-open in 2025 that trading for him during the season could be appealing.
On Saturday, FanSided's Cody Williams installed the Red Sox as the "favorites " to land Guerrero in a trade if Toronto does budge from their position and make him available.
"When you look at Boston's massive need for a right-handed bat, their potential willingness to move Triston Casas or at least shuffle things around with him and Rafael Devers, or even their potential to upgrade from Masataka Yoshida at DH, the Red Sox remain the biggest threat for Vladdy if Atkins and the Blue Jays can be talked out of their unwise stubbornness," Williams wrote.
Guerrero was sixth in MLB with a .940 OPS in 2024, winning his second Silver Slugger Award. In a perfect world, the Red Sox would find a way to acquire him and keep Casas, though the two are nearly the same age and play the same position currently.
It's proven unwise for Red Sox fans to get their hopes up about the potential of the team acquiring expensive stars in the past, but there really may be a shot they land Guerrero--whether that's via trade, or more likely, in free agency next winter.
