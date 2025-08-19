Red Sox Named Early Favorite Hall Of Fame-Pace Slugger
The Boston Red Sox are going to have plenty of money to spend this upcoming offseason. Or at least, that seems to be the case.
Boston got rid of Rafael Devers' entire remaining contract. The Red Sox already have re-allocated some of that cash to a long-term extension with Roman Anthony, but there's plenty leftover and Boston will be a team to watch throughout the offseason.
Last offseason, Boston said it would be aggressive and that led to Garrett Crochet, Alex Bregman, Walker Buehler, Aroldis Chapman, and Patrick Sandoval among other moves. Boston followed up ahead of the trade deadline by adding Steven Matz and Dustin May.
The last few years weren't filled with aggression like this. It seems like Boston was waiting for this core to progress, including Anthony and the "Big 3." Now, they have all been in the big leagues this year and the Red Sox are starting to enter their window to contention. This upcoming offseason will be important for that.
Boston gave itself more firepower this past offseason. But, imagine if the Red Sox can keep Bregman around to go along with a full season of Anthony? That's the just beginning of what Boston can do. Right now, it seems like Boston's biggest needs will be another slugger and potentially another high-end starter.
There will be pieces out there for the taking and FanSided insider Robert Murray suggested that Boston could be the "early favorite" for Kyle Schwarber, although it's early to make that claim.
Could Red Sox reunite with Kyle Schwarber this winter?
"Who should be considered the early favorite in the Kyle Schwarber sweepstakes? Start with the Boston Red Sox, who traded for Schwarber in 2021 and make tremendous sense for the left-handed slugger," Murray said. "His swing at Fenway Park would be a thing of beauty. The team should have plenty of money available after trading Rafael Devers early this season and by signing future star Roman Anthony to an early extension.
"But almost every contending team makes sense for Schwarber. Imagine him in the Bronx. Imagine him in Milwaukee or back at Wrigley. Imagine him in San Francisco, where he’d be the best power hitter the team has had since Barry Bonds. He could put virtually every contending team over the top and make them serious World Series threats...A player who was non-tendered turning into a 500+ home run, Hall of Fame-caliber player is one of the greatest storylines in recent baseball history. He’ll get rewarded as such for it in the offseason and could ultimately be the most coveted free-agent-to-be."
Wouldn't that be something if Boston could reunite with Schwarber?
