Red Sox Named 'Perfect Fit' For $34 Million Summer Blockbuster
The Boston Red Sox got back in the win column on Saturday night in arguably the best win of the season so far.
Boston has struggled recently and it looked like things were continuing in that direction on Satuday. The Red Sox were down 6-2 at one point against the Atlanta Braves but were able to come back and win 7-6, thanks to loud walk-off home run from designated hitter Rafael Devers.
The win got the Red Sox within one game of .500 at 23-24. Boston has the talent needed to go on a run. Things haven't gone the Red Sox's way this season so far, but hopefully Saturday's win could be the start of something.
One thing that would help Boston out is more certainty at first base. With Triston Casas done for the year, the club has made things work with Romy González, Abraham Toro, and Nick Sogard. Over the last few days, there has been some buzz about the possibility of Kristian Campbell getting some time at the spot. He's been working out at first, but there's nothing imminent.
If Campbell doesn't end up moving to first base and the Red Sox are looking for some firepower this summer at the trade deadline, USA Today Sports' Bob Nightengale called Milwaukee Brewers slugger Rhys Hoskins the "perfect fit."
"If the Boston Red Sox are still looking for a first baseman at the trade deadline, Rhys Hoskins of the Milwaukee Brewers could be the perfect fit," Nightengale said. "Hoskins, a free agent after the season, will be available if the Brewers aren’t in the playoff hunt."
Hoskins signed a two-year, $34 million deal with Milwaukee and picked up an $18 million player option for the 2025 campaign. Hoskins and the Brewers have an $18 million mutual option for the 2026 season. So far this season, he has clubbed five homers, driven in 24 runs, and is slashing .285/.389/.445 in 43 games played.
