Red Sox’s Rafael Devers Shares 4 Words On John Henry Meeting
The Boston Red Sox had a tough start to their clash against the Atlanta Braves on Saturday, but it ended with a bang.
Boston took down the Braves to get back in the win column with a 7-6 walk-off win thanks to designated hitter Rafael Devers. He launched the first walk-off homer of his career to bring Boston’s record to 23-24.
It was a great night overall and was exactly what Boston needed. While this is the case, it still didn’t stop questions about the recent drama with the franchise. Devers was asked about his recent meeting with Red Sox principal owner John Henry and had a brief answer, as shared by The Athletic's Jen McCaffrey.
"Devers asked about everthing that’s transpired over the last week about first base and meeting with John Henry: 'That’s in the past,'" McCaffrey shared.
Boston got back in the win column and it must’ve felt good for Devers after all of the noise. Now, the big question is how do they respond? The Red Sox will return to the field on Sunday afternoon to finish off their series against the Braves at Fenway Park.
There still have been questions about first base and that isn't going away anytime soon, but as of writing, it doesn't seem like Devers will end up being the guy over there, but that doesn't mean that the chatter is going to stop anytime soon. He's been red-hot from the plate, though, and is doing his part.
