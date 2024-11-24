Red Sox Named Possible Landing Spot For $27 Million Superstar Outfielder
If there is a big-name player available, they likely will be linked to the Boston Red Sox in some capacity.
That at least has been the case so far this offseason, as the Red Sox seem intent on making significant additions to the organization in any way possible. Boston's top option right now seems to be New York Yankees slugger Juan Soto.
If the Red Sox were to miss out on him, there surely are other options available. Boston could look to re-sign slugger Tyler O'Neill, but it's unclear if that will happen. FanSided's Zach Pressnell predicted that the Red Sox will lose O'Neill this winter but suggested Chicago Cubs star Cody Bellinger as a trade target.
"The Red Sox have multiple free agents projected to leave in free agency," Pressnell said. "One of them is the consistently good outfielder Tyler O'Neill, who's been with Boston for one year, but he posted six solid seasons in St. Louis before that. Last season, O'Neill posted a 2.7 WAR in 113 games while slugging 31 home runs with an OPS of .847...
"Boston is going to have its sights set on some of the bigger free agents including Juan Soto. The Red Sox are also a candidate to try to swing a trade for Cubs outfielder Cody Bellinger. Either way, it's hard to imagine O'Neill back in a Red Sox uniform in 2025."
Bellinger opted into a $27.5 million deal for the 2025 season and has a $25 million player option for the 2026 campaign. He was the 2019 National League Most Valuable Player before injuries slowed him down. He has regained his form with the Cubs and has been speculated as being someone on the trade block this winter.
