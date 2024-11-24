Red Sox Really 'Trying' To Poach Yankees' Juan Soto, Per David Ortiz
The Boston Red Sox really are trying to pull off a massive shocker this offseason.
New York Yankees star Juan Soto is the top free agent available and clearly will make pretty much any team he lands with a contender immediately. It has been expected that he would sign with either the Yankees or the New York Mets for the last year, but he may surprise us.
The Red Sox have been pursuing him and it seems like it's not just for show. Boston really is "trying" to land Soto and is "very interested" in the game-changing move, according to Boston legend David Ortiz on the ITM Podcast with Scott Neville and Joey Copponi.
"One thing that I can tell you, the Red Sox are very interested in getting (Juan) Soto," Ortiz said. "The way I have seen the Red Sox approaching him -- the only time I have seen them approaching people like that is when they really want him. I'm glad they are moving on with signing players and trying to change the direction of our organization...
"Who wouldn't like to have a player like Juan Soto in his corner? And what gives me a lot of hope is that the Red Sox are trying to get him. That builds up your confidence level. If that would be on me, of course I would do whatever it takes to do that, but you know it takes more than that."
Soto is expected to get a deal worth between $500 and $700 million this winter. Could that actually be with the Red Sox?
