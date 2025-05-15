Red Sox News: Insider Shares Latest On Rafael Devers
The Boston Red Sox need to figure something out.
Boston doesn’t have its starting first baseman and won't for the rest of the year. The Red Sox have a 22-23 record and Triston Casas isn’t coming to save the day anytime soon He suffered a significant knee injury and there have been reports that it could even impact Spring Training next year. Now, the Red Sox are in third place in the American League East behind the New York Yankees and Toronto Blue Jays.
The Red Sox have work to do. Obviously, there has been speculation about the possibility of Rafael Devers taking over for Casas. But, he hasn’t at this time. Manager Alex Cora gave the latest update on where things stand with Devers and first base on WEEI on Wednesday, as shared by MassLive.com’s Chris Cotillo.
"On WEEI, Cora says it's still status quo when it comes to Devers taking 1Bs at grounders ('Conversations are ongoing.') and didn't rule out others mixing in, too," Cotillo shared. "For now, though, sticking with the mix they have. Also mentioned Breslow continues considering outside pursuits."
Boston has too much talent on the roster to have a 22-23 record. The Red Sox just got swept by the Detroit Tigers and are four games out of first place already. Something needs to be done to give this team a spark right now. Whether it’s Devers or not, something needs to be done.
More MLB: Yankees Insider Comments On Red Sox Blockbuster Trade Buzz