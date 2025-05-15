Yankees Insider Comments On Red Sox Blockbuster Trade Buzz
The Boston Red Sox are in the middle of an odd stretch, but that doesn’t mean that the front office is about to trade the face of the franchise.
Last week drama picked up after Rafael Devers made it clear he didn’t want to play first base. This has led to some baseless trade speculation, including some ridiculous chatter about the Red Sox trading Devers to the New York Yankees.
It’s not happening. There’s no reason to think about it, despite the odd noise.
The Athletic’s Mark Puleo and Brendan Kuty weighed in and also shut down the ridiculous speculation.
"Potential trade candidates," Puleo and Kuty saidIt still feels unlikely that the Yankees would trade for the St. Louis Cardinals’ Nolan Arenado, considering they had little interest in him in the offseason, and since it’s not out of the question that Lombard could be the Yankees’ starting third baseman as early as next season. It would be difficult to see the Yankees jamming up third base the next two years with Arenado. Plus, the Cardinals are 23-19, a game back in the National League Central.
"And don’t expect the Boston Red Sox to look to unload Rafael Devers to their rivals."
Who knows what will happen with Devers and first base, but the superstar slugger isn’t going to the Yankees. Trade speculation is a part of every season. While this is a the case, the buzz that Devers has gotten with the Yankees makes not sense.
