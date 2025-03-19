Red Sox No. 1 Prospect Roman Anthony Gives Candid Reaction To Viral 'Overrated' Chant
Some internet clips live on in baseball infamy long past their expiration dates. A recent clip of Boston Red Sox prospect Roman Anthony could one day join that list.
During last week's Spring Breakout exhibition between top prospects from the Red Sox and Tampa Bay Rays, Anthony launched an estimated 435-foot blast to right field against Rays pitcher Santiago Suarez. On the surface, it was an exciting moment for the Red Sox's number-one-ranked farmhand.
But in a moment of perfect comedic timing, it turned out that a heckler in the crowd had yelled "Overrated!" at Anthony a split second before the thunderous crack of his bat. Those same chants were faintly audible on the broadcast at various points throughout Anthony's prior at-bats.
During a recent appearance on the Baseball Isn't Boring podcast, Anthony recalled the moment, which went viral with nearly 600,000 views on the official Major League Baseball account on X (formerly Twitter).
“It’s just a group of guys who were just bored, I guess, and were there all nine innings. And they let us hear it all nine innings,” Anthony said. “But that’s part of it, and honestly, it’s fun. If you go to that breakout game and there’s maybe a few thousand people there and it’s not really hectic, you kind of feed off that."
Anthony is ranked as the Red Sox's number-one organizational prospect and number-two prospect in all of baseball by MLB Pipeline. He told Baseball Isn't Boring that the added notoriety of his ever-rising ranking has caused bigger reactions from fans of opposing teams.
"I think it’s funny," he said. "When you do something good, it’s funny to see people’s reactions. It’s been fun. That would be the only biggest difference is going to places and now people know that you’re not 20 or 30 (in the prospect rankings) anymore, you’re the top one, I think you hear it a little bit more. But it’s fun. I love it.”
The 20-year-old Anthony will certainly continue to hear barbs from opposing American League East fan bases whenever he makes his Red Sox debut. And Boston fans can already start imagining how sweet it will be when he silences Yankee Stadium for the first time with a titanic blast.
