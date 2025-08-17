Red Sox No. 3 Prospect Pushing For Unexpected Promotion
The Boston Red Sox have been looking for more firepower at first base and they took a clear step towards getting it on Sunday.
For a few weeks, No. 3 prospect Jhostynxon Garcia has been taking grounders at first base, but he hadn't seen any action in a game. That isn't the case any longer. Garcia got the start at first base on Sunday for the Triple-A Worcester Red Sox.
"Very interesting that Red Sox prospect Jhostynxon Garcia is playing his first professional game at 1B today after only taking ground balls there for a few weeks. He’s been Worcester’s best hitter since his promotion, but is blocked in the OF. In 286 PA: .309/.372/.578 with 17 HR," Ian Cundall of Sox Prospects said.
Red Sox phenom making last-second case for Major League Baseball promotion
Garcia is a prospect worth watching for Boston fans. He entered play on Sunday slashing .309/.372/.578 with 17 homers and 55 RBIs in 64 Triple-A games. Overall, he has 20 homers and 72 RBIs in 97 games played.
If the Red Sox want more firepower, Garcia could be the easiest way to get more right-handed pop into the lineup. He's been working at first base and showed out on Sunday.
This is obviously a small sample size. But, if he can look good at first base, he would be an easy promotion candidate. Kristian Campbell also has been working out at first base down in the minors and there's been reports that the Red Sox could have interest in Nathaniel Lowe who recently was designated for assignment.
If the Red Sox aren't going to bring an external option to town, Garcia seems like the most obvious option right now. The opportunity is there. Now, he just needs to continue to make the most of it. If he can keep swinging it well and show what he can do at first base, don't be shocked if he's up in Boston over the next few weeks. The deadline for a player to join a roster and have playoff eligibility is August 31st. That's two weeks away now. Boston has a potential answer down in Triple-A to one of the team's biggest question marks.
So, will the Red Sox make the move? It certainly seems like things are trending in that direction, but now it's up to him to impress.