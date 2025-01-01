Red Sox Not 'Most Likely Scenario' For $100 Million Free Agent, Says MLB Insider
As the calendar flips to 2025, the Boston Red Sox still have a glaring need for a right-handed bat.
However, it doesn't seem as though they are moving with a particular sense of urgency to acquire any specific bat in free agency.
Alex Bregman, the former Houston Astros superstar third baseman, is likely the most coveted target currently available, and he makes sense for Boston even if the fit isn't perfect. Rafael Devers could move to designated hitter, or Bregman could shift over to second base to make it work.
As much as Red Sox fans might want the team to pursue Bregman, however, the two sides don't appear to be closing in on a deal behind the scenes.
Recently, insider Robert Murray of FanSided was asked during a livestream how probable it was that the Red Sox would sign Bregman, and he wasn't optimistic, to say the least.
“Bregman fits the right-handed bat. I just don’t know if that’s the most likely scenario for Bregman,” Murray said.
Murray's comments about the Red Sox's Bregman pursuit were also in stark contrast to the Detroit Tigers, who he said had "legit" interest in the two-time All-Star. Still, Murray wasn't sure if the Tigers had the finances to make such a deal happen.
Bregman made $100 million over the last five years and has been looking to double that amount on his next contract. It's part of the reason the Houston Astros dropped out of the running, and it's likely why the Tigers haven't made much reported progress either.
Could the Red Sox eventually pony up and outbid Detroit and any mystery teams to get Bregman to Boston? Sure, but it doesn't sound as though Murray or anyone with sources is all that optimistic about that happening.
