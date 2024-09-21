Red Sox Not Top Option For Yankees' $500 Million Star But Door Isn't Closed
The Boston Red Sox should be among the most active teams in baseball this winter.
Boston has fought hard for a playoff spot this summer, but things haven't worked out. The Red Sox very likely won't be back in the playoffs, but there has been a lot to like about them. Boston has dealt with plenty of adversity this season, and yet it overcame most of it and has had an enjoyable season. This Boston club is worth investing in and showed that it is one of the most scrappy teams in baseball.
If the Red Sox could add at least one slugger this winter and one frontline starter, they would be back in business in 2025.
The best player who is going to be available this winter certainly will be New York Yankees superstar Juan Soto. New York will do everything that it can do to retain him, but the Yankees will have competition.
There are plenty of teams that will be willing to shell out at least $500 million for Soto, but FanSided's Robert Murray didn't mention the Red Sox among the top landing spots for him.
"Soto, 26 in October, will surely test the free-agent market and is expected to command a contract north of $500 million," Murray said "The New York Yankees will try to retain Soto, and the New York Mets loom as a threat to sign Soto. The Phillies, armed with former teammates Bryce Harper, Trea Turner, and Kyle Schwarber, as well as former hitting coach Kevin Long, could be a team to watch. Other teams that make sense include the San Francisco Giants and Chicago Cubs."
While the Red Sox weren't mentioned among the top landing spots for him, they shouldn't be ruled out before free agency begins. Boston showed interest in Shohei Ohtani and Yoshinobu Yamamoto last offseason. Soto is in that category and should be invested in. Boston can afford him, and he would give the club just what it needs. Landing Soto is a pipe dream, but maybe the Red Sox will surprise us.
