Season Might Be Over For Red Sox's Veteran Considering Retirement
The Boston Red Sox don't have much time left in the regular season.
Boston has been fighting for a playoff spot lately but is on the outside looking in, and time is running out. Now, it would be a very big surprise if Boston were to land a spot. Math isn't on the Red Sox's side, and they haven't been doing themselves any favors.
The Red Sox also won't be at full strength over the next few weeks. Boston placed fan-favorite outfielder Rob Refsnyder on the 10-Day Injured List with a right forearm strain on Friday and called infielder Vaughn Grissom up, according to the club.
"The RedSox today placed (outfielder) Rob Refsnyder on the 10-Day Injured List with a right forearm strain," the club posted. To fill his spot on the active roster, Boston recalled INF Vaughn Grissom from Triple-A Worcester."
Refsnyder has spent the last three seasons with the Red Sox and has been everything the team could've hoped for. The 33-year-old didn't have much of an opportunity with other teams but has been a consistent depth piece for the Red Sox. He has been an important outfielder for Boston and has been utilized mainly against left-handed pitchers.
Although the 2024 season hasn't been kind to Boston, Refsnyder has been a bright spot. He has had the best season of his career. He likely is done now for the season after being placed on the Injured List and appearing in a career-high 93 games. He slashed .283/.359/.471 with 11 home runs and 40 RBIs.
It's unclear if he will appear in a game with Boston again. He was contemplating his retirement, and now it's up in the air. If he decides to continue playing, hopefully, it is with Boston.
