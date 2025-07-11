Red Sox OF Jarren Duran Could Be Playing Final Games In Boston
The Boston Red Sox have one of the most enticing trade candidates in Major League Baseball.
With Boston's surplus of outfielders, unsurprisingly, there has been plenty of rumors about who could potentially be moved. It starts with speedster Jarren Duran who has been specifically linked to the San Diego Padres for weeks at this point.
Chief baseball officer Craig Breslow made it clear that the Red Sox don't necessarily need to make any moves, but Duran continues to be talked about. Sean McAdam of MassLive.com shared that San Diego have been in "relentless" pursuit of Duran.
"Should they deal Duran, it will require a pure baseball trade in which the Red Sox find a team that has sufficient rotation depth, but seeks an impact bat," McAdam said. " Moving Duran for prospects, no matter how attractive, doesn’t make them better in 2025. The San Diego Padres, according to a industry source, have been relentless in their pursuit of Duran and have repeatedly approached the Red Sox. Problem is, they don’t match up particularly well with the Sox. They have some intriguing starters in Dylan Cease and Michael King, but both are in the final year of their deals and the Red Sox, unsurprisingly, are not about to move three-plus years of control of Duran for just two months’ control of two pitchers, especially with King currently sidelined
"The one hope is this: GM A.J. Preller is among the game’s most creative executives. If Preller could package his team’s top two prospects — catcher Ethan Salas and shortstop Leo de Vries — and acquire a starter with term whom he could then flip for Duran, maybe there’s a deal still to be made between the clubs. Otherwise, it’s difficult to envision them as trading partners."
Will the Padres and Red Sox come together on a deal?
We are just a few weeks away from the deadline now.
