Red Sox Offer Unsatisfying Explanation For Connelly Early's Quick Hook
Every loss at this point in the season is a gut punch for the Boston Red Sox, and Tuesday's hurt all the more knowing it essentially boiled down to one inning.
In fairness, it's hard to ever score one run and expect to win a ballgame. But the Red Sox held the Athletics scoreless for eight of the nine innings at Fenway Park Tuesday night, with rookie pitcher Connelly Early once again dazzling a talented lineup.
However, in the top of the sixth, Early was pulled with a runner on first and one out in favor of Greg Weissert. That's when things went haywire, as Tyler Soderstrom doubled and Brett Harris singled to give the A's a 2-1 lead they would never relinquish.
Alex Cora attempts to justify Early hook
Red Sox manager Alex Cora insisted that Early's removal had everything to do with the matchup (A's designated hitter Brent Rooker, who made an out before the A's pounced on Weissert), rather than Early's pitch count. The rookie was at 80 pitches through 5 1/3 innings, after tossing 90 in his debut a week prior.
“It’s about the guy that is hitting,” said Cora, per Chris Cotillo of MassLive. “The game will dictate that we do. That’s a good big leaguer that hits lefties really well. The other guys have to do their job.”
“That was his pocket right there," the skipper continued, in reference to Weissert. "The kid did an amazing job. They had some tough righties coming up and we just have to close the deal.”
While it makes sense in a vacuum to put in a righty to face Rooker, who mauls left-handed pitching, Weissert being the choice was less than ideal. He's a reverse-splits guy this year, as righties have an OPS almost 100 points higher against him (.714) than lefties (.616).
It was a lefty who ended up burning him, though, as Soderstrom pinch-hit for righty Colby Thomas and took Weissert off the Green Monster to tie the game. It's the second straight game against the A's in which a Soderstrom pinch-hit double turned the momentum of the game.
Early was brilliant. His team failed him on Tuesday night, and with only a 2 1/2-game lead for the final wild card spot and 11 games to play, that team is now in serious peril of missing the playoffs.
More MLB: Red Sox Make Surprise Jarren Duran Decision As Huge Athletics Series Begins