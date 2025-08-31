Red Sox On Insider's 5-Team List For Mets All-Star Pete Alonso
The Boston Red Sox have had questions at first base all season.
As the 2025 season approached, there were rumors about Triston Casas' role with the team. There was trade rumors involving Casas, but the Red Sox didn't move on. Casas entered the season as the team's starter but suffered a season-ending knee injury back in May. After that, the Red Sox rolled with a tandem of Romy González and Abraham Toro afterward.
Boston recently brought Nathaniel Lowe to town to help fill in at first base for the rest of the season. But, what about 2026? It's obviously too early to know. Plus, the more pressing thing for Boston is the playoff push rather than thinking about who could play first base next season.
While this is the case, Jon Heyman of the New York Post recently talked about New York Mets star slugger Pete Alonso and mentioned the Red Sox as a team that could be in the mix for him, along with the Mets, Texas Rangers, Seattle Mariners, and the New York Yankees.
Could the Red Sox sign Pete Alonso this upcoming offseason?
"The all-time Mets home run champion has talked about how he’d love to stay a Met, but his free agency should go better this time around — not only because he’s ineligible to receive a qualifying offer, but also because he’s having a much better season this year than last," Heyman said. "The Astros would be a surprise because they signed Christian Walker to a three-year, $60M deal last winter, but they continue to show their willingness to spend to win, with the trade for Carlos Correa the latest example.
"The Mets will try to bring back Alonso, who could draw interest from Texas, Boston, Seattle, the Yankees, and others."
It's too early to think about the 2026 season. But, when an insider links a player as talented as Alonso to Boston, that's at least worth a look. Alonso is slashing .271/.350/.518 with 31 home runs and 110 RBIs this year. At just 30 years old he'd surely be expensive, but his bat would be pretty fun at Fenway Park. But, again, this is a topic to discuss more when we get closer to the winter.
