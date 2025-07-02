Alex Bregman Update? Red Sox Insider Addresses Rumors
What will the Boston Red Sox do with All-Star slugger Alex Bregman?
He signed a three-year deal worth $120 million with opt-outs. The Red Sox clearly were smart to sign Bregman and now it makes sense to find a way to make sure he sticks around. That has led to some chatter about the possibility of a contract extension.
Recently, Bregman’s agent Scott Boras talked about the possibility and the All-Star slugger also talked about it.
For example, Bregman recently said:
“Scott and I, we're on the same page. We’re open to listening to anything that they have to say,” Bregman said...
"I expected to love playing here and I have definitely loved playing here. It’s a great place to play baseball. Being able to play for this organization is awesome. My expectations were all very positive and it’s definitely lived up to those positive expectations.”
WEEI’s Rob Bradford weighed in as well and said he thinks the two sides will find a way to work things out.
"What he said, isn't a shock at all," Bradford said of Boras. "Of course, they are going to be interested. Really, I look at what Bregman said yesterday as sort of the same vein. Of course, he's going to say he wants to stay here, he loves it here, and he's on the same page as Scott Boras. None of it surprises me. What we have to figure out reading between all of these lines is, is this a feasible thing? Is Alex Bregman going to stay here?
"I still think Bregman is gonna stay here. Now, is that under the current contract? I don't know. I do think that, at some point, they probably will try to alter it a little bit...Maybe I'm being pie in the sky, but I think that he's going to stay."
