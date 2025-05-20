Red Sox Reinforcement About To Take Next Step Toward Boston
The Boston Red Sox's starting rotation has been impacted so much by injuries this season that even their depth has been injured.
Boston entered Spring Training with the rotation looking like one of the team's biggest strengths. For the Red Sox, there were six players expected to be in the mix for the rotation. There was even buzz about having a six-man rotation with Garrett Crochet, Tanner Houck, Walker Buehler, Brayan Bello, Lucas Giolito, and Kutter Crawford. The club began the season with Bello, Giolito, and Crawford all on the Injured List, though.
Because of that, the Red Sox turned to Richard Fitts and Sean Newcomb out of the gate. Both did a good job filling in for Boston, but Fitts quickly suffered an injury of his own. He made three starts and pitched to a 3.18 ERA across 17 innings pitched before suffering a right pectoral strain. His last big league appearance was on April 12th but the Boston Herald's Gabrielle Starr shared that he is expected to go on a minor league rehab assignment over the next few days.
"Richard Fitts (right pectoral strain) should be going on a rehab assignment 'in the next few days,' said Red Sox bench coach Ramón Vázquez before he managed Monday night’s series opener against the visiting New York Mets," Starr shared.
The Red Sox's depth has been tested but Fitts getting back into the mix will just help give Boston another option at its disposal.
