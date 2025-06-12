Red Sox Outfield Puzzle Could Get Messy Thanks To Hot Streak
The Boston Red Sox have a good problem ahead of them.
Boston doesn't have the record it wants to have at 34-36, but it does have a lot of talent in the organization. There is so much high-end talent in the organization right now that Boston already is nearing some tough decisions. The Red Sox recently brought up Roman Anthony with Wilyer Abreu being placed on the Injured List. When he's ready to return, there's already going to be a tough decision with Jarren Duran, Ceddanne Rafaela, Anthony, and Abreu.
Masataka Yoshida is working his way back into the mix away from the team right now and Rob Refsnyder needs at-bats as well.
The club already has a logjam but it already looks like it's going to get even more difficult. Recently, No. 5 prospect Jhostynxon Garcia -- nicknamed "The Password" -- was promoted to the Triple-A Worcester Red Sox and has been absolutely tearing the cover off of the ball.
Garcia has played in 18 games for Worcester and is slashing .342/.383/.618 with five homers, 11 RBIs, four doubles, one triple, and 14 runs scored. That's some insane production for just an 18-game sample size. He launched his fifth homer with Worcester on Wednesday and has hits in 11 of his last 12 games.
Right now, MLB.com has his projected big league debut being in 2026. But, if he keeps playing like this, he is going to force Boston's hand.
How are they going to handle the logjam?
It's great to have depth, but it would be a pretty big shock if one of Duran, Rafaela, Abreu, or Garcia is traded at some point either over the next few months before the 2025 MLB trade deadline or this upccoming offseason.
