Red Sox Trying To Flip Outfielder For Starter, Per Ex-MLB GM
The Boston Red Sox are starting to show some signs of life.
Boston has won five of its last seven games including back-to-back series wins over the New York Yankees and the Tampa Bay Rays. The Red Sox now are 34-36 on the season and have a day off on Thursday before another tough test against the Yankees this weekend.
Things are starting to trend in the right direction, although there obviously is work to still do. The next six weeks or so will be interesting as we hurdle toward the 2025 Major League Baseball trade deadline on July 31st. Boston is under .500, but hasn't given indications yet of a possible sell-off. In fact, The Athletic's Jim Bowden shared a column about 20 things he's heard ahead of the deadline and one nugget that stood out is that he has heard Boston will try to trade an outfielder for starting pitching.
"After subpar starts, the (Atlanta Braves), Red Sox, and (Texas Rangers) don’t appear to be postseason teams this year, but most in the industry believe they will make trades to try to improve their respective rosters for the rest of this season and next rather than being typical sellers," Bowden said. "The Braves will focus on acquiring more pitching (starting and relieving). The Red Sox will try to deal one of their outfielders for starting pitching help and an upgrade at first base. The Rangers will generally look for bats if they can’t get their own guys going."
He didn't specify who could be moved or who the team will target, but this is an interesting development at the very least.
