Red Sox Could Pursue Ex-Yankees Hurler To Add Much-Needed Left-Hander
The Boston Red Sox certainly should be considering all of their options at this point.
Boston has struggled lately but has a solid chance of making it back to the playoffs this season. The Red Sox are right in the mix for an American League Wild Card spot and could use some more pitching right now.
The Red Sox's bullpen has been a roller coaster throughout the season but there is an option out there who could help right now. Veteran left-hander Chasen Shreve is available on the open market after rejecting a minor league assignment after being designated for assignment by the Colorado Rockies, according to MLB Trade Rumors' Steve Adams.
"Left-hander Chasen Shreve, who was recently designated for assignment by the Rockies, rejected an outright assignment and elected free agency, per the MLB.com transactions log," Adams said. "He’s back on the open market.
"Shreve, 34, only pitched one inning with the Rockies. He retired all three hitters he faced on a trio of grounders. It was just one inning, but that frame now gives Shreve a stretch of 11 consecutive seasons pitching in the big leagues in some capacity. Though he hasn’t gotten much of a look in the majors this year, Shreve has been pitching well in Triple-A. He’s spent time in the Yankees’ and Rangers’ systems as well, totaling 34 1/3 innings with a 2.62 earned run average, 26.7% strikeout rate, 9.2% walk rate, and 41.5% ground-ball rate."
Shreve is a lefty with a 3.96 ERA in 368 career appearances. That type of production would help the Red Sox's bullpen at a cheap cost if they decided to make a move.
More MLB: Red Sox Expected To Have Rising Star Slugger Back On Friday, Per Insider