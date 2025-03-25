Red Sox Pair Of Stud Prospects Predicted To Win MLB 'Starting Roles' By June
It doesn’t look like the Boston Red Sox will be able to keep their Big 3 prospects off the Major League diamond for much longer.
Kristian Campbell has already made The Show, as Campbell’s been named to Boston’s Opening Day roster.
Top-rated American prospect Roman Anthony and fellow stud Marcelo Mayer won’t be far behind Campbell, according to a new prediction from The Athletic’s Jim Bowden.
“In June, the Red Sox promote right fielder Roman Anthony and shortstop Marcelo Mayer to starting roles with the major-league team as the duo joins fellow top prospect Kristian Campbell in that capacity for the rest of the year,” Bowden forecasted on Tuesday.
“Boston goes on to win the AL East by one game over the Yankees and three games over the Orioles.”
Is Bowden implying that Mayer could usurp Trevor Story as Boston's starting shortstop this summer?
Mayer put on a show on Monday night in Monterrey, going 2-for-4 with a home run, a stolen base, and five RBI.
Mayer appeared to have the comfort level of a ten-year veteran at the plate. The 22-year-old shortstop prospect has had by far the best Spring Training of the Big 3, hitting .333 with 11 RBI and an OPS of .983.
If the Red Sox didn’t have an All-Star at shortstop in Trevor Story, Mayer would be an obvious addition to the Opening Day roster along with Campbell. And based on how effortless Mayer has looked swinging the bat this spring, Story better stay healthy and produce up to expectations, because the kid is knocking on the door.
Anthony hasn’t had as electric a spring at the plate after suffering from an illness in March, but he’s still operating with a surplus of equity in the eyes of the Red Sox organization after a monstrous 2024 campaign in the minors (the same goes for Campbell).
The barrier to the Majors for Anthony and Mayer isn’t their readiness but rather Boston’s depth chart logjam in both the infield and outfield.
Of course, injuries are bound to occur over the course of an MLB season. Mayer and Anthony are clearly right on the cusp of a dual call-up.
