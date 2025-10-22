Red Sox-Pete Alonso Early Buzz Isn’t Going Away
It's no secret that the Boston Red Sox's first base situation is up in the air, to say the least.
Internally, the Red Sox have Triston Casas. He's just 25 years old and won't be a free agent until 2029. He has shown some impressive power and a good eye for the zone, but the last two seasons have been injury-filled. Casas played just 29 games in 2025 and 63 games in 2024. He's cheap and if healthy, can provide a big left-handed bat, but will he be?
With Casas being a big question mark, there's already been chatter out there about who could potentially be an option for Boston if it decides to add an external piece. Pete Alonso is the top first baseman heading to free agency, so unsurprisingly his name has been mentioned. For example, The Athletic's Will Sammon and Tim Britton shared a column discussing Alonso's market and mentioned Boston as a team that could be looking for first base help in that realm.
"The Red Sox, Diamondbacks, Rangers, Nationals, and White Sox could all use a first baseman," Sammon and Britton said. "The Phillies and Reds could use a DH. The Cubs, Giants, Padres, Mariners, Orioles, Twins, Marlins, Pirates and Rockies could use either (or both). That’s not exactly a list of big spenders or teams expecting to contend in 2026, especially when San Diego, Arizona and Texas may rein in spending. That’s where it could get difficult for Alonso: Where is the team willing to spend big-time for a first baseman in his 30s?"
It's still a bit too early to know what Boston will do
Boston is a team with plenty of money and a question at first base. It's not shocking that it continues to be mentioned for the Mets star. Jon Heyman of the New York Post also recently floated Alonso for the Red Sox.
There's buzz out there and the idea has merit. Boston needs another slugger and getting a righty with his kind of pop at Fenway Park would clearly upgrade the Boston lineup. But, it's still too early. Alex Bregman should be the Red Sox's priority. Plus, who knows really what is going to happen with Casas at this point? It's simply too early.
Boston freed up cash by trading Rafael Devers, but a move like this shouldn't be considered likely yet until we know more about Bregman. It arguably would make sense to bring in both stars, but that could be greedy. It's that time of the offseason. Every team with money is going to be linked to every star player. But, we won't see concrete moves being made until at least November after the World Series.
