Inside The Red Sox

Red Sox-Pete Alonso Early Buzz Isn’t Going Away

The Boston Red Sox have a need for a slugger...

Patrick McAvoy

Sep 20, 2025; New York City, New York, USA; New York Mets first baseman Pete Alonso (20) reacts after popping out with runners on base to end the fifth inning against the Washington Nationals at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images
Sep 20, 2025; New York City, New York, USA; New York Mets first baseman Pete Alonso (20) reacts after popping out with runners on base to end the fifth inning against the Washington Nationals at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images / Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images
In this story:

It's no secret that the Boston Red Sox's first base situation is up in the air, to say the least.

Internally, the Red Sox have Triston Casas. He's just 25 years old and won't be a free agent until 2029. He has shown some impressive power and a good eye for the zone, but the last two seasons have been injury-filled. Casas played just 29 games in 2025 and 63 games in 2024. He's cheap and if healthy, can provide a big left-handed bat, but will he be?

With Casas being a big question mark, there's already been chatter out there about who could potentially be an option for Boston if it decides to add an external piece. Pete Alonso is the top first baseman heading to free agency, so unsurprisingly his name has been mentioned. For example, The Athletic's Will Sammon and Tim Britton shared a column discussing Alonso's market and mentioned Boston as a team that could be looking for first base help in that realm.

"The Red Sox, Diamondbacks, Rangers, Nationals, and White Sox could all use a first baseman," Sammon and Britton said. "The Phillies and Reds could use a DH. The Cubs, Giants, Padres, Mariners, Orioles, Twins, Marlins, Pirates and Rockies could use either (or both). That’s not exactly a list of big spenders or teams expecting to contend in 2026, especially when San Diego, Arizona and Texas may rein in spending. That’s where it could get difficult for Alonso: Where is the team willing to spend big-time for a first baseman in his 30s?"

It's still a bit too early to know what Boston will do

New York Mets first baseman Pete Alonso
Sep 23, 2025; Chicago, Illinois, USA; New York Mets first baseman Pete Alonso (20) hits a RBI single against the Chicago Cubs during the sixth inning at Wrigley Field. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images / David Banks-Imagn Images

Boston is a team with plenty of money and a question at first base. It's not shocking that it continues to be mentioned for the Mets star. Jon Heyman of the New York Post also recently floated Alonso for the Red Sox.

There's buzz out there and the idea has merit. Boston needs another slugger and getting a righty with his kind of pop at Fenway Park would clearly upgrade the Boston lineup. But, it's still too early. Alex Bregman should be the Red Sox's priority. Plus, who knows really what is going to happen with Casas at this point? It's simply too early.

Boston freed up cash by trading Rafael Devers, but a move like this shouldn't be considered likely yet until we know more about Bregman. It arguably would make sense to bring in both stars, but that could be greedy. It's that time of the offseason. Every team with money is going to be linked to every star player. But, we won't see concrete moves being made until at least November after the World Series.

More MLB: Why Alex Bregman Should Top $151 Million With Red Sox Opt-Out

Published
Patrick McAvoy
PATRICK MCAVOY

Patrick McAvoy's experiences include local and national sports coverage at the New England Sports Network with a focus on baseball and basketball. Outside of journalism, Patrick also is pursuing an MBA at Brandeis University. After quickly rising as one of the most productive writers on the site, he expanded his reach to write for Baseball Essential, a national baseball site in Sports Illustrated Media Group. For all business/marketing inquiries regarding Inside The Cardinals, please reach out to Scott Neville: nevilles@merrimack.edu

Home/Boston Red Sox News