Red Sox Phenom Among Top Surprises In Minors, Could Force Way To Majors
The Boston Red Sox have a bright future.
Boston has had a solid season so far and still has a chance of making a run at a playoff spot. There isn't much time left in the regular season, but they do have a three-game series against the Minnesota Twins before the season ends which could be make-or-break for a playoff spot.
The Red Sox should be even better next season due to the fact that their young core will have another year under their belt. Boston has been solid and should get even better as some of its top prospects are knocking on the big league door.
One player who certainly has impressed this season is No. 5 prospect Kristian Campbell. He has been so good that CBS Sports' R.J. Anderson ranked Campbell among the five "biggest minor-league surprises" in 2024.
"We wrote about Campbell in mid-August, but we felt that he merited inclusion in this piece as well for posterity's sake," Anderson said. "We'll keep it brief all the same. Campbell, 22, has raised his stock since being drafted in the fourth round in 2023 by improving his bat speed. Those gains have unlocked added juice, to the extent that he's now able to clear the fence from pole to pole.
"Campbell also has a patient approach and a good feel for making contact, and he's a speedy runner with defensive experience just about everywhere on the diamond, making him something of a manager's delight. It seems plausible to us that Campbell will make his big-league debut before the year is out. If not, expect him to make it to The Show before next Flag Day."
Boston should get a significant boost soon and Campbell is making it hard for the team to not call him up.
More MLB: Red Sox Linked To Two-Time Cy Young Award Winner As Dream Trade Target