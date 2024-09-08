Inside The Red Sox

Red Sox Linked To Two-Time Cy Young Award Winner As Dream Trade Target

Boston could use a boost at the top of the starting rotation

Patrick McAvoy

Aug 18, 2024; Oakland, California, USA; San Francisco Giants starting pitcher Blake Snell (7) throws a pitch against the Oakland Athletics during the fourth inning at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Robert Edwards-Imagn Images
Aug 18, 2024; Oakland, California, USA; San Francisco Giants starting pitcher Blake Snell (7) throws a pitch against the Oakland Athletics during the fourth inning at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Robert Edwards-Imagn Images / Robert Edwards-Imagn Images
The Boston Red Sox certainly could use another boost at the top of the starting rotation.

Boston certainly has impressed this season. The Red Sox currently are on the outside looking in for an American League Wild Card spot, but that doesn't mean that they haven't had a successful season so far.

The Red Sox had low expectations heading into the season and have exceeded them. Boston has overcome a handful of high-impact injuries and still have a chance to make a run at a playoff spot, although it is unlikely.

Boston could be much better in 2025 but needs to address the starting rotation. Bleacher Report's Kerry Miller put together a list of each Major League Baseball team's dream trade targets if they could make another move this season and listed Blake Snell as a player for the Red Sox.

"Boston Red Sox: A Trade for a starting pitcher," Miller said. "Boston did bring back James Paxton ahead of the trade deadline, but that was a half-measure from a team that really should have been swinging big for an ace.

"Since the deadline, the Red Sox have allowed more runs than any other team in the American League, dropping from 1.5 games back of the No. 6 seed to a nearly hopeless (four) games out of the mix. If they could get a few starts down the stretch from, say, Blake Snell, though, that deficit wouldn't feel quite as hopeless."

Snell would've helped Boston, but the San Francisco Giants decided not to trade him. Boston could target him this winter, though, in free agency.

