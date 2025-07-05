Red Sox Phenom Continues Scorching Hot Start; Extension Coming?
The Boston Red Sox have a lot to be excited about right now.
Boston is 44-45 on the season right now. The Red Sox are in fourth place in the American League East behind the Toronto Blue Jays, New York Yankees, and the Tampa Bay Rays. Although this is the case, this is a team that can turn it around and earn a playoff spot.
We'll see what happens in the standings, but there also is a lot to be excited about outside of wins and losses. This is especially true about outfielder Roman Anthony. He is the No. 1 prospect in baseball and after a slow start to his big league career has completely turned it around.
Anthony is slashing .304/.429/.435 over his last 13 games with six doubles and three RBIs to go along with nine runs scored. These numbers are even better over the last seven games. Over the last week or so, Anthony is slashing .379/.438/.552 with five doubles and two RBIs.
He's starting to figure things out and his advanced metrics are even better.
He is a guy Red Sox fans should be excited about right now and hopefully for the future. He's just 21 years old and already has shown a glimpse into his massive potential. Because of this, the Red Sox should do everything possible to get him a new deal before he gets even more expensive. He's under team control for years, but he already has looked like the potential superstar many have said he would be.
There's reason to believe this is possible. Boston inked Kristian Campbell to an eight-year, $60 million deal pretty quickly. It's time to give Anthony a call and try to work something out as well.
More MLB: Red Sox Lineup Is About To Get Significant Power Boost