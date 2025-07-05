Red Sox Lineup Is About To Get Significant Power Boost
The Boston Red Sox traded away Rafael Devers and has been needing some more firepower ever since.
That isn't shocking when you trade away one of the top 10/20 sluggers in all of baseball. But, it sounds like the Red Sox are starting to get close to getting multiple pieces back. Manager Alex Cora was asked on Friday about whether or not Alex Bregman could return in the upcoming homestand before the All-Star break. He said "hope so" and didn't offer much else, but recently it was shared that there's a chance he could return before the All-Star break. If so, there is only one more homestand left so it's logical that it could be then.
Bregman isn't the only person just about back. MassLive.com's Katie Morrison-O’Day shared that Masataka Yoshida -- who is on a minor league rehab assignment with the Triple-A Worcester Red Sox -- is feeling "100 percent" right now.
"Yoshida saw some action in his limited time in the field: a routine fly out, a fly out with runners on (so the throw was more than a lob to the infield), and a shallow pop-up on which he called off the infielders." Morrison-O’Day said. "At the plate, Yoshida hit into an infield force out, narrowly avoiding a double play, popped out to third, and hit a line-drive single to left.
"Yoshida told Japanese media after the game that he felt '100 percent' after playing five innings in the field on Thursday and felt 'no limitations.' He mentioned having to make a cut-off throw with runners on and had no issues."
If Yoshida and Bregman could return to the lineup as soon as next week or just after the All-Star break, that would be significant.
