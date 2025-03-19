Red Sox Phenom Has Unexpected Chance To Avoid Minor League Cut
As Spring Training has gone on, it has seemed like the second baseman for the Boston Red Sox to kick off the 2025 Major League Baseball season would be either Alex Bregman, Kristian Campbell, Vaughn Grissom, or David Hamilton.
Of these four guys, the only guy who is pretty much guaranteed to not start the season at second base is Bregman. But, there is another guy who surprisingly could be in the mix for the job. Marcelo Mayer essentially has become the forgotten member of the "Big 3" of him, Campbell, and Roman Anthony.
While this is the case, Mayer is having the best Spring Training of any of the three. As of writing, Mayer has appeared in 15 games in Spring Training and is slashing .357/.438/.536 with one home run, nine RBIs, four walks, one triple, and five runs scored. He hasn't gotten much buzz about playing second base to kick off the 2025 season, but he's getting the start at the position on Wednesday and manager Alex Cora shared that "everybody has a shot," according to WEEI's Rob Bradford.
"Cora said of Marcelo Mayer playing second base today being possible preview of season: ‘Everybody has a shot,’" Bradford shared.
There has been a lot of buzz about Campbell possibly being the team's Opening Day second baseman but the news on Wednesday at least is eye-opening. Mayer has been one of the better offensive players in camp so far. If he can keep it up for another week, could he snag the second base job?
